Watch! Mob barges into Telangana house, kidnaps 24-year-old woman in broad daylight

Over 40 men forcibly entered a Telangana house and kidnapped a 24-year-old woman yesterday in broad daylight, a video clip of the incident showed. The woman was later rescued by the police after hours-long search operation. And according to an ANI report some of the accused have been picked up. The police has also registered a case against them.

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Vaishali Reddy who is a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) graduate and works as a house surgeon in Adibatla village of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad in Telangana was abducted from her own house on Friday.

As per the woman's parents, around 100 young men had barged into their house and forcibly took their daughter away. In the video, atleast 30 men can be spotted, vandalising the house. The mob also smashed cars and dragged a man out of the house. The man can be seen beaten up with sticks and rods.

Naveen Reddy, owner of a few tea shops in the nearby area is accused by the family of directing the mob that kidnapped her. According to the family, Naveen has been harrasing the woman of marrying him.

Naveen claimed that the woman, who as he claims is his 'wife' refused to live with him, and hence he just wanted to take her back home. The woman has denied being married to him and was reportedly just in a relationship. The police have already arrested 18 people, including Naveen. Police have informed that the investigation is still going on and others will be arrested soon.

Vaishali's father Damodar Reddy told TV9 that his daughter and Naveen had met while playing badminton, and were on friendly terms. "When Naveen proposed marriage through some mediators, she rejected the proposal. We refused through the mediators." He added that since then Naveen had been complaining about it to others, questioning the rejection.

