'Hello MLA you truly deserve it': Ravindra Jadeja congratulates wife Rivaba after her win in Gujarat

Rivaba Jadeja has managed to make an impressive debut into electoral politics and defeated her nearest rival in the Jamnagar North constituency by 53,570 votes in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Her husband and Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja congratulated his wife Rivaba over a tweet and said “Hello MLA you truly deserve it” along with a picture of both with a note reading ‘MLA Gujarat’.

Ravindra’s tweet reads, “Hello MLA... you truly deserve it. The people of Jamnagar have triumphed. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart... works of Jamnagar will be very good.”

જામનગર ની જનતા નો વિજય થયો છે. તમામ જનતા નો ખુબ ખુબ દીલથી આભાર માનુ છુ. જામનગર ના કામો ખુબ સારા થાય એવી માં આશાપુરા ને વિનંતી. જય માતાજી🙏🏻 #મારુજામનગર

Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 as the head of the Karni Sena's women's wing and made her electoral debut in December 2022. She has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016.

According to the Election Commission of India, Rivaba won 88,110 votes in her first contest and beat Karshanbhai of the Aam Aadmi Party by 53,570 votes and the Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja by 65,561 votes.

Sibling rivalry was at play in Jamnagar North as Ravindra Jadeja batted for his wife Rivaba, while his sister Naynaba Jadeja campaigned for the Congress, bringing into the limelight this urban constituency where voters, like much of Gujarat, have again backed the ruling party.

The constituency had voted for the first time in 2012 after being carved out following delimitation. The Congress won it while the BJP grabbed it in 2017 after then-incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, locally better known as Hakubha, crossed over to the BJP.