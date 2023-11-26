Watch: Mohammed Shami helps road accident victim in Nainital, shares video

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is once again in the limelight even as he is currently enjoying a well-deserved rest after Team India's Cricket World Cup campaign. The pacer, who recently finished as the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, took to Instagram to share a video of him rescuing a car accident victim in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The video shared by him has gone viral on the internet.

“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” Shami posted on Instagram.

In the video, Shami and some other people can be seen helping the accident victim whose car fell off the road. Shami has been receiving praise and appreciation from netizens for his act.

Shami finished the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India as the leading wicket-taker, with 24 scalps in just seven matches. He missed out on the initial matches of the Indian cricket team as Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin were preferred over him in the starting 11.

Later, however, when all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured, Shami got the chance to gain entry into the starting XI.

The right-arm pacer had three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul in the tournament and also gained the best bowling figures by an Indian in WC history.

In the World Cup 2023 final, Australia beat India by six wickets to clinch their record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title on Sunday, November 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian dressing room where he hugged pacer Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, and also spoke with Ravindra Jadeja.

Shami posted his picture with PM Modi with a message. "Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back," Shami wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

