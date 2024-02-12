Watch: 'Mosquito Tornado' sparks panic in Pune; netizens call for action

Videos showing a swarm of mosquitoes taking over the skies of Pune have surfaced on social media. The phenomenon that was noticed swirling over the city's Mutha river, has been termed as a “'mosquito tornado”. The videos were captured in the Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, and Kharadi areas of the city.

Terrified residents are complaining about the problems they have been facing due to the mosquito menace. Notably, people have been confined in their high-rise buildings, and cannot even open their balcony doors. Gardens and parks have become off-limits for kids.

Several residents took to social media to voice their concerns. Residents in these areas have urged authorities to take immediate action and clean up the affected area. Many social media users have pointed out that the breeding of mosquitoes at this scale can be a breeding ground for diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

A user named Rakesh Nayak took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Thanks @PMCPune for giving Valentine gift of Mosquitoes Tornado to Keshav Nagar Pune Residents in return to their timely municipality tax payments.

Another user wrote, "@PMCPune this is mosquito outbreak. We had trouble last year from January till June. This year AGAIN and is doubled then last year. It is difficult to step out of door. Need urgent ACTION ! Is municipality waiting for some outbreaks of malaria or dengue to STOP this ?."

Increased water level in the Mula-Mutha River in Kharadi is noted to be causing the menace. Despite efforts from the Pune Municipal Corporation in removing excess water, the situation is still unmanageable.

Establishments, including skyscrapers, IT park premises, schools, sports stadiums, old age homes, crematoriums, and the local villages along the riverbed have been severely impacted.