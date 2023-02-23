Watch: Mumbai-based creator pays bill with coins at Taj Hotel; viral video shows staff's reaction

Contrary to what we see at fine dining restaurants, a Mumbai-based content creator decided to pay his bill at the Taj Hotel with coins.

The Instagram creator, Siddhesh Lokare, took to the platform to share his experience of paying with coins in the high-end restaurant.

He narrated the whole story on Instagram and revealed that he was hungry and even though was out of money, decided to visit Taj Hotel and pay in coins.

Dressed up in suit, the creator began looking through the menu while also commenting on the high prices of the dishes. He then ordered a pizza and mocktail for himself.

After finishing the meal, Lokare took out a plastic bag full of coins as he asked for a cheque. As he counted the coins on the table, several other visitors looked at him surprisingly.

Looking surprised, a staff member then collected the coins along with a few notes. In the video, he said that he could hear the staff counting the coins.

"Well, the moral of the experiment is that we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local at heart. Own yourself at heart for who you are and not for how situation or people expect you to be," he said at the end of the video.

The post has gone viral and garnered over 1.3 million views and over 1,39,000 likes on Instagram so far.

The video drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them saying that it was an attempt to attract eyeballs.

"Looks like a cheap attempt to attract eyeballs or instalikes; than to "Be Your Self". We would consider it "Be yourself" if he was paying in chiller (coins) everywhere," a user said.

"Accept yourself as we are and stop copying others. Make your own path, your own trend to people to follow. Like someone just did it by his out of the blue ideas. Great morale Sid. Embrace yourself," said another.

"Trust me bro I work in ITC. you actually helped them by giving chillar. We run out of change so fast during the operation. And we don't care how our customers pay what we care about is is our customer are satisfied or not," another netizen mentioned.

