Watch: Nita Ambani performs aarti as she welcomes bride-to-be Radhika Merchant at Antilla

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged on Thursday, 19th January. Anant Ambani is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son. It was attended by close friends and family members, and the engagement ceremony happened at Antilla, Mukesh Ambani's ultra-posh Mumbai residence.

The ceremony was an intimate affair. Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi were among the two rituals that were part of the ceremony, as per a statement from Reliance. A video shared on various social media platforms show the bride-to-be being welcomed by the Ambani family during the pre-wedding function.

Radhika can be seen all decked up in an ethereal Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla golden lehenga set for her engagement ceremony and being welcomed by her soon-to-be mother-un-law Nita Ambani to Antilia with an aarti.

As seen in the shared video, Radhika can be seen being visibly moved by the sweet gesture of Anant's mother, Nita Ambani and goes on to hug her and Mukesh Ambani. After the ritual, the family got together for a family portrait.

Several Bollywood celebrities, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and others attended the engagement ceremony.

A statement shared by the Ambanis states that the age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi – followed for generations among Gujarati Hindu families – were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple and ceremony areas even as the families exchanged gifts and greetings, bonhomie and fun and were treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Nita Ambani.

Radhika Merchant is businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter. Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s engagement ceremonies bring them closer to their impending marriage in the coming months. The couple were often spotted previously at various events.

