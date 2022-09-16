WATCH: Pakistan PM caught in an awkward moment at the SCO summit

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had a brief awkward moment during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Putin couldn't help but laugh when the Pakistan PM failed to put on his headphone during their meeting yesterday on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan PM even asked one of his officials to help him with the headphone as Putin waited for the dialogue to begin. The incident was turned into a political issue in Pakistan, where the workers of Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed the incident was an "embarrassment" for the country.

A provincial chief of the Opposition party shared another photo from the summit, in which the Pakistan PM can be seen sitting with his delegation. While all other members had a pen and paper, Sharif's delegation seemed idle. On this the opposition party chief described Sharif's delegation as "sitting idly like a beggar".





This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022

In reply to Sharif's tweet about conducting a productive meeting in Samarkand, Qasim Khan Suri, former Deputy Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, said, "But in the picture, one party is writing a note and the other is sitting idly like a beggar."

لیکن تصویر میں تو ایک فریق نوٹ لکھ رہا ہے اور دوسرا نکموں کی طرح بیکار بیٹھا ہوا ہے، لگتا تو یہی ہے کہ بیکار بیٹھا ہوا فریق بغیر کوئی کام کیے ہوئے یہاں بھی کسی بھیک کے اعلان کے انتظار میں ہے۔ https://t.co/dDaNp2ZchB pic.twitter.com/3yzIEpzshm — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) September 15, 2022



The in-person summit of the SCO is happening after two years due to COVID-19. Eight member nations are attending the summit, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached Samarkand, Uzbekistan last night.



