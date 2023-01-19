Watch: Teen with cerebral palsy gets into Harvard; heartwarming video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a teen with cerebral palsy and his sister is going viral for all the right reasons. The teen, named Matthew Myslenski, is seen sitting beside his twin sister, with a laptop in front of him.

As per the Washington Post, which first reported this story, Myslenski, who was born with cerebral palsy, nursed a life-long dream of getting into the prestigious Harvard University, at least since he was 7-years-old. The now 17-year-old is a senior student at Connecticut's Woodstock Academy.

The video beautifully captures the moment Myslenski gets accepted into Harvard. It shows him getting pleasantly surprised and shocked as he reads the acceptance letter from the university, with him and his twin sister, yelling and hugging in excitement.

"NO WAY!" his twin sister shouted after seeing the result and went on to hug her brother, who was still in shock.

Once Matthew received his acceptance, his sister Magdalena sent the reaction video of the acceptance to the staff at their school. They went ahead and shared this heartwarming video on social media. This video has by far 2.9 million views on Instagram.

According to a statement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cerebral palsy is a collection of various conditions which make it extremely difficult for a person to walk or balance themselves on their own.

According to a Harvard Daily report, the acceptance percentage was 7.56 per cent for early applications for the class of 2027. However, Matthew Myslenski got into Harvard, fighting all odds that came his way, and is giving motivation to others.

