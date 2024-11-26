WATCH: The great Indian wedding buffet battle- Viral video shows guests fighting over non-veg food

Weddings are known for their lavish feasts, glittering buffets, and mouthwatering desserts. However, one recent wedding has taken the food frenzy to a whole new level. A viral Instagram video hilariously captures a scene of utter chaos as guests clamour, shove, and even stumble in their desperate quest for non-vegetarian delicacies.

The now-famous video opens with a crowd of guests crowding the non-veg counter, creating a scene that looks less like a wedding and more like a survival game for chicken tikka and mutton curry. Plates are thrust forward, voices are raised, and waiters are visibly overwhelmed as they struggle to serve the relentless demand. One particularly determined guest is even seen grabbing an entire tray of kebabs.

In stark contrast, the vegetarian food stall tells a very different story. Quiet and nearly deserted, the counter features a lonely spread of pakoras and aloo tikki while waiters swat at flies and wait for the occasional guest. Their expressions of boredom say it all—vegetarian options, it seems, are not the life of the party.

The video, shared on Instagram by an account with the username @swagsedoctorofficial, has racked up thousands of views and highlights a common perception: non-veg dishes are often seen as a rare treat or a symbol of indulgence, drawing larger crowds than their vegetarian counterparts. This divide, while amusing, plays out in chaotic and sometimes downright funny ways, as seen in the video.

Social media users have reacted with a mix of laughter and disbelief, with many pointing out the universal appeal of non-veg dishes at Indian weddings. The comment section, however, was disabled—perhaps to avoid fiery debates over food preferences.

Whether you're a team non-veg or a staunch vegetarian, one thing is clear: at this wedding, the chicken tikka definitely stole the show—along with the spotlight and the crowd!