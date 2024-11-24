Watch video here: Indian Railways slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on vendor for overcharging passengers for water bottles

Indian Railways has fined a catering service Rs 1 lakh for overcharging passengers for bottled water. A video shared by Railways on the social media platform X showed a passenger being charged more than the standard price for a bottle of water.

A Rail Neer bottle, which is typically priced at Rs 15, was sold for Rs 20 by a vendor aboard the Pooja SF Express.

In a video lasting 1 minute and 47 seconds, recorded by a passenger in the 3rd AC economy class, the customer questioned the vendor about the extra Rs 5 charge. The vendor casually responded, stating that he needed to earn a living. Despite purchasing the bottle for Rs 20, the passenger informed the vendor that he would file a complaint on the designated platform. The vendor, however, walked away without seeming concerned about the consequences.

यात्रियों को ओवर चार्जिंग की राशि की गई रिटर्न! pic.twitter.com/8ZaomlEWml — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 23, 2024

The passenger, determined to resolve the issue, quickly called 139, the railway's helpline number, to file a complaint. The video captured the entire process of filing the complaint, which was promptly acknowledged. Not long after, a representative from the catering service arrived to refund the Rs 5 that had been overcharged. The passenger also requested that the vendor refund the extra amount to other passengers in the coach.

The video also included a letter from Indian Railways confirming that the catering service had been fined Rs 1 lakh for the violation. The letter highlighted Indian Railways' strict zero-tolerance policy against overcharging and unethical practices, sending a clear message to vendors to follow pricing rules diligently.

