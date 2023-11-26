Watch: Why Ranbir Kapoor uses wife Alia Bhatt's Spotify premium? Netizens ask 'will RBI listen now'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Animal, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the "Recurring payment system" and its connected hassles.

Giving an example of the Spotify music app, Kapoor said that he uses his wife Alia Bhatt's premium account, who has to re-enter her details every month. He asked why the process is not smooth and whether this is a problem that only Indians have to face.

Reacting to Ranbir's question, his co-star in his upcoming film, Bobby Deol recommended him the annual subscription so as to get rid of the problem.

The video of the two actors was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Dude! Ranbir Kapoor also started complaining about recurring payments. Will RBI listen now?



pic.twitter.com/5aRRMWs5HF — Osborne Saldanha (@os7borne) November 25, 2023

Many users commented on the video shared on the platform. While some expressed discontent with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s recurring payment system, some found the rule valid.

"I had to stop using apps that charge in USD because of this. The cards were getting rejected and I was getting penalised for late payments. That's why even Apple removed the card option completely due to RBI changes," an X user wrote.

"RBI will have to (be) tagged. Don’t think they are checking Twitter regularly," another wrote.

Meanwhile, a third asked, "Why do I not have this problem?? My card mandates works fine since forever, no monthly otp required.. Is this specific to business users or something?"

The central bank in 2021 launched new recurring payment rules under which subscription-based app users will need to give their assent and go through a two-factor authentication process for every payment above Rs 5,000.

This year, however, it increased the limit for e-mandates/ standing instructions on credit/debit cards and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) for recurring transactions to Rs 15,000.

Also Watch: India vs Australia T20 series Match 2: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India vs Matthew Wade-led Australia; Teams, toss, pitch, live streaming; Match 1 highlights - India won, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan shine