'Wayyy better here': Why this US mom says raising kids in India changed her family’s life

For many expatriates, life in India can mean constant adjustment — crowded streets, cultural differences and unfamiliar routines. But for Kelsey, an American mother of four raising her children abroad, India has become a deeply meaningful experience that reshaped her family’s lifestyle, parenting and wellness choices.

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In a social media post reflecting on her years in the country, Kelsey shared a list of the things she loves most about living in India and how those experiences have influenced her children as well.

“If you’re new here, I’m Kelsey! I’m a mom of 4 raising my kids abroad and soaking up all of the amazing things that we encounter on this adventure,” she wrote.

“The appreciation of hospitality”

At the top of Kelsey’s list was Indian hospitality, which she described as one of the most lasting and meaningful parts of her experience.

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“The appreciation of hospitality this culture will probably always stay at the top of my list,” she wrote, adding that the warmth shown to her when she first arrived is now extended to her children as well.

She said watching her children grow up surrounded by that kindness has made living in India especially rewarding. Her observations resonated with many expatriates online, who often describe India’s strong sense of community and family culture as one of the country’s defining traits.

Turning to natural wellness

Kelsey also said India changed the way she approaches health and wellness. According to her, living here introduced her family to natural remedies and holistic alternatives before turning to over-the-counter medicines.

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“How NORMAL it is to turn to natural solutions first rather than OTC/prescription options,” she wrote.

She added that the experience inspired her to build what she called an “international wellness community.” Even her children, she said, now know which essential oils to use for common ailments.

Her comments reflect the growing global interest in natural wellness practices, many of which are rooted in Indian traditions such as Ayurveda and herbal healing.

Affordable help and family support

One of the biggest advantages of living in India, according to Kelsey, is access to affordable domestic help — something she says has made balancing motherhood and work far easier while living far from relatives.

“HOUSEHELP. Hands down the main thing that allows me to be available for my family, run a business and keep my sanity while being 8,000 miles away from family is access to affordable help,” she shared.

She also noted that her children benefit from always having someone around to interact with, whether for playtime, assistance or language learning.

Food, transport and daily life

Kelsey said she feels healthier in India and finds groceries more affordable than in the United States.

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“I feel wayyy better here than I do when we return to the states and our grocery bill goes a lot further in India,” she wrote.

Her children have also embraced India’s diverse transport culture. From taxis and buses to planes and motorcycles, she said travel itself has become part of their memories.

“When you ask them about trips that they’ve been on, they’ll always recount things like, ‘first we went in a taxi, then a plane, then a bus,’” she wrote.

Staying connected to roots

Ending her post on a personal note, Kelsey said living in India has also helped her family stay connected to her daughter’s country of origin.

“That will forever be special,” she wrote.

Her reflections have struck a chord online, offering a rare perspective on how India’s hospitality, support systems and family culture can leave a lasting impact on expatriate families.