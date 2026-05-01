Time to normalise career breaks? Why a former LinkedIn engineer’s Meta comeback is going viral

A viral post about a software engineer who quit a stable role at LinkedIn, took a year-long break to travel and focus on personal well-being, and later joined Meta has reignited a larger debate around burnout, career gaps and whether India’s work culture is finally beginning to accept non-linear careers.

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The discussion began after an X user named Aditya shared the story online, writing that “1-year career breaks” should be normalised. According to the post, the engineer had spent years working at LinkedIn before stepping away in 2023 for what was described as a “health and well-being break.”

The engineer reportedly mentioned on his LinkedIn profile that the break was meant to focus on “personal hobbies, travel, and family.” After remaining out of the workforce for nearly a year, he returned in September 2024 and secured a software engineering role at Meta, one of the world’s biggest technology companies.

Why the story struck a chord

In India’s highly competitive technology sector, career breaks are often viewed with suspicion. Recruiters and hiring managers have traditionally associated long employment gaps with declining skills, lack of seriousness or difficulty adapting to fast-changing technologies.

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we should normalize 1-year career breaks



this guy worked at linkedin for years, took a year off, now at meta pic.twitter.com/0M4jnNk1zT — aditya (@adxtyahq) April 29, 2026

That is why the engineer’s comeback to Meta resonated widely online. Many users saw it as proof that stepping away from work does not necessarily end a career, especially for experienced professionals with strong technical backgrounds.

The story also arrives at a time when conversations around burnout and work-life balance are becoming more common in the tech industry globally. Layoffs, long working hours, AI-driven uncertainty and increasing pressure to constantly upskill have left many professionals questioning traditional career trajectories.

Online reactions reflected this divide. Some users praised the decision, arguing that people should not feel trapped in continuous work cycles. Others pointed out that only financially secure professionals can realistically afford a one-year break without jeopardising their future.

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One user commented that career breaks may be easier after eight to 10 years of experience, while another argued that extended breaks could still hurt employability in India’s fast-moving job market.

Rise of “career cushioning”

The viral post reflects a broader shift in workplace attitudes, especially among younger professionals. Instead of chasing uninterrupted resumes, many workers are increasingly prioritising flexibility, mental health and personal growth.

Recent viral stories from India’s tech ecosystem have shown similar patterns. A Bengaluru techie recently quit Google to “explore life beyond work,” while several professionals have publicly discussed sabbaticals, remote work moves and reduced-focus lifestyles.

Experts say the pandemic accelerated this mindset change. Remote work blurred personal and professional boundaries, leading many employees to rethink what they want from careers and whether constant hustle is sustainable.

At the same time, the trend remains uneven. In sectors where hiring remains cautious and competition intense, employment gaps can still raise concerns during interviews. Many professionals therefore view career breaks as a privilege available mainly to those with savings, strong networks or highly sought-after skills.

For some observers, the transition may look like a step down in hierarchy. Others saw it differently: a deliberate trade-off that prioritised long-term sustainability over titles and relentless career progression.