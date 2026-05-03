The 'nap-a-latte' method: How coffee and a quick nap may recharge you for 4 hours

A cup of coffee followed immediately by a short nap may sound counterintuitive. But sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus says the combination can restore alertness for hours when used correctly.

Speaking on a podcast, Breus explained that sleep is driven by two systems in the brain: "your sleep drive" and "your sleep rhythm." He compared sleep drive to hunger. "The longer you stay awake, the more sleepy you get," he said.

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Breus said one key factor behind that feeling is adenosine, a compound that builds up in the brain over time. As adenosine accumulates, he said, "you get sleepier and sleepier and sleepier."

That is where caffeine enters the equation. According to Breus, caffeine is structurally similar enough to adenosine that it can bind to the same receptor sites and block further buildup.

His recommended method is simple: drink a cup of drip black coffee quickly, then take a 25-minute nap immediately.

"The adenosine that's built up in your brain will burn through while you're napping," Breus said. "Caffeine, since it's so close in molecular structure, can fit into that receptor site. It blocks any new adenosine. You're good for four hours, guaranteed."

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He said he uses the technique, which he calls a "nap-a-latte," with executives who need to recover quickly after poor sleep before an important meeting or presentation.

Breus also addressed why coffee does not interfere with the nap itself. Many people assume caffeine works instantly, he said, but that is not how it operates in the body.

"It has to go down, has to get absorbed, has to be digested," he said, adding that the process usually takes about 25 to 30 minutes. That window allows time for a short nap before the stimulant effect begins.

He gave an example of someone who slept only four hours and feels exhausted at 2 p.m. In that case, the brief nap may reduce sleep pressure, while caffeine helps prevent more adenosine from binding afterward.

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The result, he said, is a sharp lift in energy levels without a long sleep break.

Dr. Breus is a clinical psychologist, a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine, and the author of books including Sleep Drink Breathe.



