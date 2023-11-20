WC 2023 Final: Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman lashes out at trolls after Australia's win

Vini Raman, the wife of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, took to social media to respond to online trolls who targeted her following Australia's victory over India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Raman was subjected to abusive and offensive messages from some disgruntled Indian fans who were upset about the loss. In response, she posted a series of Instagram stories condemning the trolls and reminding them that it is possible to be both Indian and support Australia.

"Melbourne - Singapore - Delhi - Dharamsala - Ahmedabad - Mumbai - Pune - Kolkata -Ahmedabad - Singapore - Melbourne. "a trip of a lifetime that Logan won’t remember. @gmaxi_32 still in awe of everything you’ve accomplished this tournament (are you even real?) PS. Swipe to the last slide for a little PSA," said Raman.

However, in the last slide, Raman would lash out at trolls who chastised her for supporting Australia despite having Indian ancestors. Maxwell's wife also advised them to channel their rage into more meaningful matters.

"Cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy. Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband + father of your plays in #nobrainer. Take a chill pill and direct the outrage towards more important world issues," said Raman on Instagram.

India, batting first, set the scoreboard rolling with a respectable total of 240 runs. This was in large part due to stellar performances by both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who scored 54 and 66 runs respectively. However, the Australian bowling squad capitalised on the pitch conditions, effectively curtailing India's score.

Australia's initial batting response teetered precariously at 47/3, but a remarkable combination of power and restraint from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne turned the tide. A commanding score of 137 from Head coupled with a steady 58 runs not-out from Labuschagne, led Australia to an assured six-wicket victory.

Maxwell had a fantastic season, scoring the fastest hundred and double hundred in World Cup history. The Australian all-rounder finished the season with 400 runs and six wickets.

