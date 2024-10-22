'We call them our rockstars': This Haryana firm gives 15 cars to employees as Diwali gifts

In a heartwarming gesture, a Haryana-based company has gifted 15 cars to its dedicated employees ahead of the festive season of Diwali.

MK Bhatia, the owner and director of Mits Healthcare in Panchkula, gifted 15 cars to his top-performing employees just a week before Diwali. Bhatia referred to these employees as "celebrities." Last year, he made headlines for gifting 12 cars to his staff.

"We don't call them 'employees,' we call them our celebrities, our rockstars. They are our family," Bhatia told ANI news agency, adding that the company functions "a little differently".

Bhatia explained that his company primarily hires fresh graduates and trains them. The top performers are promoted to vice-presidents of their teams, and based on their performance, they move up to become presidents and directors. These promotions come with the added reward of receiving a car. He also mentioned that all his employees are under 28 years old.

All 15 employees who received cars this year were promoted to directors just four months ago. Bhatia added, "We want to gift 50 cars next year."

Bhatia explained that the goal was to inspire young professionals to excel in their work, adding that he wanted them to grow alongside the company.

Bhatia shared that the idea of gifting cars to motivate employees came from his own experience. After becoming an entrepreneur, he bought his first car, believing it would make people take him more seriously.