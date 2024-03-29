'We understand the impact that...': Zomato responds after Delhi-based delivery partner's account suspended before sister's wedding

In a heart-wrenching incident, a Zomato delivery man from Delhi named Soham Bhattacharya broke down as he revealed that his account had been "blocked" by the food delivery giant just days before his sister's wedding. Bhattacharya's emotional encounter was shared by a user on X, quickly garnering attention online.

The delivery partner, visibly distraught and in tears, informed Soham that Zomato had suspended his account, leaving him in a state of financial distress.

On March 28, Soham shared a photo of the troubled Zomato delivery partner along with a plea to his followers to spread the word by sharing the post.

This guy's sister's wedding is in few days & @zomato @zomatocare blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything saving it all for her wedding



Please make it viral if you can pic.twitter.com/sl8juEBsaJ — Soham Bhattacharya ⚖️ 🇮🇳 (@Sohamllb) March 28, 2024

"This guy's sister's wedding is in a few days and Zomato, Zomato Care blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything saving it all for her wedding. Please make it viral if you can," Soham said in the caption of his post.

Soham's post quickly gained traction online, accumulating nearly 2 million views. It caught the attention of both social media users and Zomato. Responding to the post, Zomato Care's official account on X expressed understanding of the situation and promised to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“This is really a shameless act from Zomato; this unruly behaviour isn’t justifiable,” a user wrote.

Another added, “If Zomato family doesn’t look after him, let X (formerly Twitter) family look after him. Let’s hope he has the best wedding arrangements for his sister that he can hope for. Let’s help him in every way we can.”

In an effort to assist the delivery partner, Soham shared a QR code in the comments section, encouraging his followers to contribute to the man's financial support. Many social media users expressed sympathy and offered monetary assistance to the delivery partner. Soham also mentioned that the delivery man was working for Rapido after his Zomato account was blocked, highlighting the urgency of his financial situation.