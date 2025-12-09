'We want to go home too': IndiGo pilot tells passengers on a delayed flight in viral video

Amid the countrywide IndiGo flight cancellations and delays, a video featuring the airline's pilot speaking to passengers onboard a delayed flight has gone viral. In the video, the pilot can be heard talking about the tough situation the airline is facing.

In the clip, he said: "I am sorry," while reminding the flyers that the crew is struggling too.

“I am sorry! I completely get how tough it is when a flight causes you to miss something important. I promise you, we’re not on strike. As pilots, we’re trying our best, and we want to go home too," the pilot, identified as Captain Pradeep Krishnan, wrote in his post.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and we will keep you all updated whenever we can. Thank you," he can be heard saying in the clip.

Addressing the passengers who are stranded at airports, he wrote in the caption of his post, "I promise you, we're not on strike. As pilots, we're trying our best, and we want to go home too. A lot has been happening in the last few days, and my heart goes out to everyone who's stuck or stranded. I know it's not easy."

He also said that IndiGo's flight to Coimbatore was delayed as well, adding that passengers flying to Coimbatore were "so patient and supportive". "It’s a tough time, but we’ll bounce back soon. Please be kind to our ground staff. They are trying their best to get you home," he said towards the end of his post.

IndiGo flight cancellations

As of December 9 morning, 26 IndiGo flights to and from Lucknow were cancelled, whereas Bengaluru reported 121, Hyderabad 44, Ahmedabad 16, and Goa 7 cancellations.

Given these cancellations, the Aviation Ministry has deployed 10 officers to monitor the situation at airports across the country. The officers were tasked to check areas such as special assistance to senior citizens, children, pregnant women, and passengers; provision of sufficient chairs at the airport; and availability of a senior manager of the airline at the airport; proper toilet cleaning and hygiene measures at the airport; availability of housekeeping teams; status of pending baggage delivery; interactions with public at airports for their feedback; status of manning of help desk by IndiGo staff; functionality and efficacy of control room setup by airport operator and airlines at airport; grievance handling by airlines at airports; messages/intimation to passenger in case of delay/cancellation of flights; and status report from airport operator for the day of the incident December 3-7.