"We will destroy ourselves as a species...", says Sridhar Vembu, Zoho CEO

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, has a word of caution for us all. "Arsenic in our rice, pesticides in our spices ... the damage of industrialised agriculture accumulates," he wrote in a post on X (formally twitter), while sharing an article on the presence of pesticide in a spice brand.

A product from the brand was recently banned in Singapore over the presence of a banned pesticide.

The Zoho CEO also shed light on the need to take care of our soil and water bodies, and over exploitation of water resources, which is leading to health problems.

"If we don't respect the farmer, if we don't take care of the soil and all its microorganisms, if we don't take care of ponds or lakes and instead keep drilling deeper and deeper for (arsenic laden) water, we will destroy ourselves as a species," read his post.

Vembu also highlighted the need to respect the hands that feed us. "We have to revere the people who grow our food so they in turn treat soil and water with reverence. We have to connect back with nature," he wrote.

In his post, the CEO also shed focus on the growing number of fertility clinics in Tamil Nadu and said "let's reflect on why".