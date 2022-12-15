'We will stay positive, no matter what,' says Shah Rukh Khan amid protests against 'Pathaan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday gave a message of positivity amid protests against his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

Speaking at opening ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival, Khan spoke about the impact of social media on cinema and society in general.

"The advent of articulation through cinema and social media are forms of expression. A collective narrative of the times is shaped by social. Contrary to the belief that spread of social media will affect cinema negatively. I feel the other way, cinema will have an important role now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view

"Somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption, increases its commercial value. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative , making it destructive and divisive," he said.

Boycott Pathaan trend has been doing rounds on social media ever since the movie's song 'Besharam Rang' has been released.

"No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive: Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata International Film Festival"

"Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human form by telling stories. It allows us to know each other better. Best placed to allow a counternarrative which speaks to larger nature of human kind. A narrative that speaks of compassion and unity and brotherhood. Through efforts like KIFF, we endeavour to break prejudices. Let's come together and make a better world for future generations through the medium of cinema. Let Kolkata be the place to start the journey of a new and more inclusive world," Khan said.

He ended his speech by saying, "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday objected to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in a song of Bollywood film ''Pathaan'' and also frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for its ''rectification''. Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not ''corrected'', the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the ''green'' and ''saffron'' colours of the attire of the actor (Khan) and the actress (Padukone) need to be ''rectified'' along with the lyrics of the song and also the title of the film, which will hit the screens next month. ''I feel the title of the song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in its sense,'' he told reporters in Indore.

He also targeted Khan, saying while the actor visits the Vaishno Devi shrine but he brings women actors in his films in bikinis. Activists of an outfit staged a protest against Pathaan hours after state minister Narottam Mishra called for a ban on the movie.

The activists of Veer Shivaji Group gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire.

