'We would be bankrupt soon': Noida boy's dream to buy Thar at Rs 700 catches Anand Mahindra's attention, sparks online chatter

An adorable video of a young Noida boy named Cheeku Yadav expressing his desire to buy a Mahindra Thar for a mere Rs 700 has melted hearts and sparked laughter across the internet. The clip features a conversation between a father and his little son Cheeku, discussing the prospect of buying a Thar for Rs 700.

It quickly went viral, catching the attention of none other than Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra. In the video, the child innocently believes that the Mahindra cars Thar and XUV 700 are the same and can be purchased for the remarkably low price of Rs 700. The father tries to explain the difference between the two models, but Cheeku remains firm in his conviction.

My friend @soonitara sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Insta (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim & sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we’d be bankrupt pretty soon…😀 pic.twitter.com/j49jbP9PW4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2023

Amused by the adorable exchange, Anand Mahindra took to X to share the video, accompanied by a caption, “We would be bankrupt soon.”

The delightful exchange between Cheeku and his father, originally posted on Cheeku's Instagram page in July, has garnered over 700,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Cheeku's innocence, as showcased in the viral video, has left social media users charmed and expressing their sentiments. Many users were captivated by Cheeku's adorable mix-up of Mahindra cars, and some even expressed their wishes for his innocent words to come true.

“Sir ek Thar banti hai when he turns 18,” a user commented. To which Mahindra replied, “Chalo theek hai, par aapne socha ki tab MERI umar kya hogi??” “I hope his words can come true. I want to buy two, one for myself and one for my wife,” wrote another one.

"Better stick to admiring from a distance and keep that Thar! Cheeku's charm could be dangerous for the wallet," quipped another user. "His cuteness is so loaded that people may book both cars. Please do consider making him a Child Brand ambassador for Thar and XUV 700," wrote another one.

"Good idea to make 700 rs. Thar or XUV 700 toy car and to be gifted with selected models. It will be rage like hot wheels among kids and create a kids fan club," a user commented.

