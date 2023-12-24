'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film on a rampage, makes Rs 295.7 crore in 2 days

'Salaar' worldwide collection day 2: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is on a rampage at the worldwide box office. The film grossed nearly Rs 180 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office and went on to make great bucks on its second day as well. Salaar made a total of Rs 178.70 crore at the global box office on its opening day and went on to mint around Rs 117 crore on its second day.

With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection stood at Rs 295.70 crore within two days of its release. "Salaar continues to create records with its magnificent Rs 117 crore on day 2. Two days total crosses Rs 295.7 crore. (official collections)," film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

At the North American box office, the film is eyeing to cross the $5 million milestone soon. Salaar has crossed $4.8 million in North America, as per the film's distributor Prathyangira Cinemas.

Prabhas' Salaar has become the tenth Indian movie to score more than Rs 100 crore in terms of worldwide gross collections on its opening day. The other films that have achieved such a feat are Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Dangal, War, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salaar is also Prabhas' fourth movie to cross Rs 100 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, and Saaho.

Meanwhile, the film is cruising towards the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. Salaar made Rs 90.70 crore on its first day and went on to mint Rs 56.35 crore on its second day. With this, the film collected Rs 147.05 crore as of Saturday.

Of this, the movie made Rs 101 crore from its Telugu version, Rs 32.1 crore from its Hindi version, Rs 6.8 crore from its Tamil version, Rs 5.3 crore from its Malayalam version and Rs 1.85 crore from its Kannada version, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the story of two friends who turn into arch-rivals. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The film has been bankrolled by KGF and Kantara franchises producer Hombale Films.

Also Read: 'Salaar' box office collection day 2: Prabhas' film inches closer to Rs 150 crore-mark in India

Also Read: 'Dunki' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film bounces back on day 3; eyes Rs 100-cr mark in India