Monsoon Update 2023: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Pune; predicts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in the state. An orange alert has been issued for Pune, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts till July 21.

A yellow alert for today has also been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Palghar, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Sindhudurg, Nandurbhar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, and Jalna, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai.

RMC Mumbai said: “'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts till July 21. 'Yellow' alert issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal for tomorrow”.

Local authorities in Pune have been instructed to assess risks and take necessary precautions, as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan. Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District said all hospitals have been adequately staffed and stocked with essential medicines.

In view of heavy rains, Raigad district collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today, ANI reported. Raigad's Savitri, Amba, and Patalganga rivers have crossed the danger mark. Kundalika river in the district is also on the verge of crossing the danger mark.

Moreover, the IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall along the west coast with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra during the next five days. Besides this, the central weather agency also said that subdued rainfall is also likely over the northeast and adjoining east India and over plains of northwest India except east Rajasthan for the next 4-5 days.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for July 19, 20 and 22 for Uttarakhand and an orange alert for the hilly state on July 21. A heavy rain alert has also been sounded for Himachal Pradesh till July 22. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan till July 22.

The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 22. The Met office said: “Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Madhya Pradesh on 18th and 22nd, Vidarbha during 18th-20th, and over Chhattisgarh during 18th-22nd July”.

