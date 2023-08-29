Weather Update: IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE states till September 1 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in several parts of India till September 1. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning and isolated heavy showers on August 29 and September 1. Parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness similar weather conditions on August 31 and September 1.

There is a high likelihood of light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning and isolated heavy showers in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 29. Andaman & Nicobar Islands is also likely to witness similar weather conditions from August 29-September 1. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 29.

The weather office further said in its forecast that rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over rest of the country during the next five days. Furthermore, IMD also predicted thunderstorms over various parts of India from August 29-September 1.

On August 29, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to prevail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. One or two places in Kerala are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning on August 29, as per the Regional Meterological Centre (RMC) Thiruvananthapuram.

Similar weather conditions are likely to occur in Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 30. Parts of Odisha, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to report thunderstorms with lightning on August 31 and September 1. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may also report thunderstorms with lightning on September 1.

Moreover, the Met Department predicted hot and humid weather in Kerala during the next two days. RMC Thiruvananthapuram said that maximum temperature in the state is likely to be 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal on August 29. It added that maximum temperature stood at around 36 degrees Celsius in Kollam, 35 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, 34 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kannur and Pathanamthitta, and 33 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram on August 28.

