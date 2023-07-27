Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR; Yamuna’s water level above danger mark 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday. Moderate rain is likely to take place on these two days. For Thursday, the weather office predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi and NCR. The Met Department also forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers on Friday.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till July 29. Major traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas is also expected due to rain showers. Maximum temperature is likely to hover at 31.3 degrees whereas minimum temperature is likely to be around 23.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 32 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather department further said that intermittent rain showers are predicted over the next five to six days. It added the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce gradually. Parts of Delhi and NCR recorded moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic jams.

The rain showers provided much needed relief from heat. Minimum temperatures came down to 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Maximum temperatures settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Delhi has recorded above normal rainfall in the last four months. The national capital recorded 101.7 mm rainfall against a normal of 74.1 mm in June, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April and 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday due to heavy rain in parts of Delhi. Water level at the Old River Bridge was 205.5 metres at 8 pm, as per the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Water level of Yamuna river is witnessing a spate due to the continuous discharge of water into the Hathnikund barrage. Water was discharged at a rate of 30,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs into the Hathnikund barrage on Wednesday.

