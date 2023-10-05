Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these parts of India till Oct 8. Check details here

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till October 8. Parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to witness exceptionally heavy rainfall (rainfall amount of more than 12 cm) on October 5. There is also a high likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 5.

Pockets of Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls on October 5 and 6. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to take place at isolated parts over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on October 6. Parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to witness heavy rainfall conditions from October 5-8.

The weatherman also predicted dry weather over parts of northwest and west India during the next five days. IMD further said in its forecast that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of the country during the next 2-3 days.

These places include the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat state as well as some parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Furthermore, the Met department also predicted thunderstorms with lightning in various parts of the country till Sunday. Parts of Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph on October 5. Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from October 6-8.

Isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep are expected to report thunderstorms with lightning on October 5.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected to prevail over isolated pockets of Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe on October 6. The weather office further advised fishermen to not venture into northwest Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal coast, Gulf of Mannar, Lakshadweep, Comorin area and south Kerala coast on October 5 over forecast of squally weather speed of 40-45 kmph gusting upto 55 kmph.

