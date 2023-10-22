Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE places till October 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu today and heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala from October 22 to October 25.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds very likely over Kerala during 21st-25th October. Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu on 21st & 22nd October,” said IMD on Saturday.

An advisory for Fishermen has also been issued by the national weather agency; considering the cyclonic storm ‘Tej’, they are advised not to venture into the southwest Arabian Sea till October 25 and the west central Arabian Sea till the night of October 25. IMD has also advised fishermen out at sea to return to the coast.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th October in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Coastal Districts of Odisha is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places...Light to moderate rainfall at many places is likely in coastal Districts of West Bengal on 24th and 25th October,” said the weather agency.

Meanwhile, according to the weather department, Cyclone Tej brewing over the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS)" before noon today.

"VSCS Tej was centred at 2330 IST on 21st October, located in the southwestern Arabian Sea approximately 330 km east-southeast of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). It is highly likely to strengthen further, becoming an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' on the morning of 22nd October,” the weather agency posted on X (formerly known as Twitter),

“Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal lay centred at 0230 IST of 22nd Oct about 610 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 760 km south of Digha (West Bengal), and 980 km SSW of Khepupara (Bangladesh). Likely to further intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours,” the weather agency added.

