Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms in THESE states till October 5. Check details here

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of India till Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers is very likely to occur at isolated places over north Chhattisgarh on October 2. Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected to prevail over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on October 2.

There is also a high likelihood of heavy rain showers in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe on the same day. Isolated parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar are likely to report heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 3.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on the same day. Isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to report heavy rain showers on October 4.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over pockets of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on October 5. Moreover, the weatherman also predicted thunderstorm with lightning over various parts of India till Thursday.

Isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are expected to report thunderstorms with lightning on October 2.

Similar weather conditions are likely to occur in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe on October 3. Isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are also expected to report thunderstorms with lightning on October 4. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to prevail over parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Bihar on October 5.

