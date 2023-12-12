Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, dense fog in several states for next 3 days; check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm over Kerala and Mahe. It has also predicted hailstorm at isolated places over Sikkim on December 12 and over Arunachal Pradesh on December 13.

Moreover, the weather department also said that dense fog is likely during morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab on December 12 and 13 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during December 12-14.

The forecast comes as the country has been experiencing heavy fog and a dip in temperature in many areas as winter approaches. For instance, on Monday, Delhi recorded the season's coldest morning with the minimum temperature settling three notches below normal at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the city recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for the period between December 12 and 17 indicates that the minimum temperature will oscillate between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, a 'yellow' alert was issued by IMD in Bihar in view of dense fog. According to IMD, fog is categorised as 'very dense' when visibility is between 0 and 50 metre, 'dense' when it is between 51 and 200 metre, 'moderate' when it is between 201 and 500 metre, and 'shallow' from 501 and 1,000.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Speed limit reduced for two months

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday said that the speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be capped at 75 km per hour for light vehicles and 50 km per hour for heavy vehicles for two months starting December 15.

The decision was taken to reduce road crashes due to lowered visibility due to fog in the winter season, the police said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told news agency PTI that violation of road safety rules will be met with legal proceedings in the form of challan.

"A fine of Rs 2,000 will be slapped against those found flouting speed limit norms in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate area. Also, the driving license of those getting more than three challans could be suspended and repeat offence may even lead to cancellation of registration of their vehicles," Yadav said.

