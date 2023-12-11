Mohan Yadav becomes new CM of Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav has been announced as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He was the higher education minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

His political career began with his first election as an MLA in 2013, and he was re-elected in the subsequent 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Shivraj Singh Chauhan, congratulated Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said: "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities."

The election of Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister was accompanied by the choice of Jagdish Devda from Mandsaur and Rajendra Shukla from Rewa as Deputy Chief Ministers. Further, Narendra Singh Tomar, the former Union Agriculture Minister, has been elected as the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav has been associated with the BJP since many years.

In the recent 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. This victory marked his third consecutive term as an MLA, having secured 95,699 votes.

The Ujjain South constituency has been a stronghold for the BJP since 2003. Mohan Yadav comes from the other backward class and with his appointment, BJP will hope to woo the OBC community, which forms over half of the state's electorate.

BJP retained power in MP following the November 17 polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

58-year-old Mohan Yadav has several educational degrees including BSc, LLB, MA, MBA and PhD. He is married to Seema Yadav. They have two sons and a daughter. Yadav is a former amateur wrestler.