Weather update: IMD predicts rains in THESE states for next 4 days; check latest forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over several areas of South and North West India till October 15. As per IMD, light to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala today.

Apart from this, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from October 13 to 15.

Light rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Punjab, North Haryana on October 14 and 15. Furthermore, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places today.

Earlier on Tuesday, severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall lashed Karnataka's capital yesterday. IMD predicted that light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is very likely in some areas of Bengaluru in the next 24 hours.

"For the next 48 hours, generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers heavy at times very likely towards evening/night," the Met department said in its bulletin.

Additionally, the weather department stated on Tuesday, "Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha; some more parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia Sea during next 2-3 days."

A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal in lower tropospheric levels, it said.

"A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from October 13, 2023," the IMD stated.

