Weather Update: IMD predicts rains in these states till Sept 21; check details here

Weather forecast today: The Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday predicted cloudy skies in parts of the national capital and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) region till September 20. Parts of Delhi-NCR are likely to witness generally cloudy sky accompanied with light rain and thundershowers on September 17.

Generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain and drizzle have also been predicted in parts of the national capital and the NCR region on September 18. There is a high likelihood of partially clouded skies across the region on September 19 and 20.

Heavy rains on Saturday lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR, giving people a respite from the humid weather conditions. Heavy downpour was reported in areas like Munirka, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Deramandi in Delhi as well as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Dadri in the NCR region.

As of Sunday morning, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, the temperature is expected to teeter around the 29 degrees Celsius mark in the national capital.

Noida, on the other hand, recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. Temperature is likely to hover around the 27 degrees Celsius mark in Noida throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light/moderate rains with heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states of India till September 21.

Parts of North central Maharashtra (September 17), North Konkan (September 17), Southwest Madhya Pradesh (September 17-18), Gujarat region (September 17-19), Saurashtra and Kutch (September 17-20) are likely to witness light/moderate rains with heavy to very heavy rainfall. Parts of Uttarakhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 17-18.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over parts of Odisha during September 19-21 and in parts of Tamil Nadu on September 17. Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail in parts of northeast India like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during September 17-21, in Assam and Meghalaya during September 18-21 and in Arunachal Pradesh on September 20 and 21.

Moreover, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over southeast Rajasthan on September 17 and over the Gujarat region on September 17-18. Isolated very heavy rainfall has also been predicted in parts of Saurashtra & Kutch on September 18 and 19.

Also Read: IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, 'orange' alert for THESE districts in Maharashtra for Sep 16, 17

Also Watch: Hot stocks for next week: RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Mazagon Dock, Kilburn Engineering, Waaree Renewable and more

Also Read: Weather update: Delhi-NCR to witness cloudy skies, rainfall over the weekend; see latest IMD forecast