Wedding bells ring for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant as pre-wedding festivities kick off with ‘Lagan Lakhvanu’

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced on February 16 with a 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony held in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, had previously announced his engagement to Radhika Merchant in December 2022. The couple's engagement ceremony, or roka, took place at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

The pre-wedding functions started with a 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony on Friday. This ceremony is significant as it involves the creation of the first official wedding invite. The event unfolded at the Ambani family's expansive farmhouse in Jamnagar.

Radhika Merchant chose to adorn a pastel-blue lehenga designed by the renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna for this special occasion.

Radiant in her Anamika Khanna ensemble, 29-year-old Radhika showcased a pastel-blue lehenga adorned with intricate floral embroidery and lace embellishments during the 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony in Jamnagar. She complimented her look with elegant diamond jewelry and wore her hair down in soft curls.

The wedding is expected to take place later this year.

Previously, the Delhi High Court declined a plea seeking to restrain Reliance Industries from hosting wedding events for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC). The GZRRC, a sprawling zoo covering 280 acres, is under development by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at its oil refinery complex in Moti Khavdi village, approximately 30 km from Jamnagar city in Gujarat.

“We find that the present petition has been filed purely on the apprehension that some injury or ill-treatment may be caused to the animals during the events scheduled from March 1 to March 3. Such sort of petition cannot be entertained simply on the basis of apprehension,” a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Girish Kathpalia said and disposed of the plea.

