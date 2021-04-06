West Bengal state Lottery Sambad Result April 6: 'Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery winners' timings; where to check

West Bengal is one of the 13 states to conduct lottery legally. Dear Bangabhumi Torsha is a popular weekly lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department every Tuesday. The results of this lottery will be released the official West Bengal lottery department website-- lotterysambadresult.in at 04:00 pm on April 6, i.e, Tuesday.
All those who want to try their luck in this lottery can purchase the ticket from any lottery shop across the state at Rs 6. Winners will get massive cash prizes. First and second prize winners will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 9,000 respectively. Third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.
Here's how to check 'Dear Bangabhumi Torsha' results today at 4pm
In order to claim cash prizes, winners will have to surrender their lottery tickets at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the date of lottery result announcement. Following this, the authorities will verify the numbers and the tickets for authenticity. Winners will get cash prizes after completion of the verification process and deduction of taxes.
Lotteries in West Bengal
