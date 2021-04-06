Shillong Teer result today April 6, Jowai Teer result: First round, second round updates

Shillong Teer Lotter result is eagerly awaited as the unique game is played with arrows, and whose winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

If you want to know the Shillong Teer result for today, then visit www.nenow.in to get your lottery results. The game enthusiasts can get access to it from anywhere in the world.

The Shillong Teer results for the first and second are announced on its website. While the results for the first round are announced at 3.45 pm, the second-round results of Shillong Teer lottery are declared at 4.45 pm.

The unique game is played from Monday to Saturday, while there is no Shillong Teer played on Sunday as it is a public holiday, and people in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya visit churches for Sunday prayer.

Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based game, governed by norms under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which includes around 12 archery clubs that are a part of the association.

Shillong Teer lottery price

The price of Shillong Teer tickets ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 100. The state has over 5,500 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across 11 districts. The tickets for the first round of the game are sold from 9 am to 3:30 pm, while for the second round, the tickets are sold till 4:30 pm

Shillong Teer lottery: How to play

The Shillong Teer lottery game is simple. One has to pick the last two digits of the total count of arrows that hit the target. Whosoever, guesses the number right, is declared the winner of Shillong Teer. 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round, whereas 20 arrows are shot in the second round. Furthermore, besides Shillong Teer, the game is played at three other places - Jowai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, and Khanapara Teer.

Other competitions in the Shillong: -

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer.

Shillong Teer Lotter results: Where to check

The Shillong Teer lottery results are declared on the official site www.meghalayateer.com. One can also visit the official website around 4 and 5 pm to check the lucky number for the first and second rounds of April 6.

The Shillong Teer results hinge upon the number of arrows striking the targets. The archers, these days (COVID times), are placed five feet from each other and are required to wear masks. There are over 5,150 Shillong Teer ticket booths across 11 districts in Meghalaya.

The target size is required to be between 61 cm to 102 cm in height and 66 cm to 127 cm in circumference. The archers should finish the first round at the target in less than five minutes. The Shillong Teer result is announced on the basis of the number of arrows shooting the targets.

Shillong Teer prize money

If one guesses the number of both the first and second round, it is then called the 'forecast' and the winner gets to take home Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1.