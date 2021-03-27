Lottery Sambad Result 27 March: 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery winners announcement timings, where to check

West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results for 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery on March 27, i.e., Saturday at 04:00 pm. All those who purchased the tickets for this lottery can check the result at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winners will get to take massive cash prizes home. First prize winner of this popular lottery in West Bengal will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. Third prize winners get Rs 500, fourth prize winners get Rs 250 and fifth prize winners get Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

Here's how to check West Bengal lottery sambad result today

Step 1- Visit the official Lottery Sambad website

Step 2- Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 27.03.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar' 4pm result

Step 3- You will be redirected to a new page

In order to claim their prizes, winners will have to submit their tickets at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the lottery result announcement. After presenting the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office, authorities will verify the numbers and the tickets for authenticity. Winners will get the cash prizes after the verification process is completed and deduction of taxes.

Lotteries organized by the West Bengal State Lottery Department

Monday: Dear Bangabhumi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangabhumi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

