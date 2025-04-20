'What a debut!': Rajasthan Royals' ‘Boss Baby’ wows Sundar Pichai

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Saturday created history by becoming the youngest-ever player to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at just 14 years and 23 days. His remarkable debut took place during the Rajasthan Royals' match against the Lucknow Super Giants, where Suryavanshi was brought in as an impact substitute.

Suryavanshi was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the IPL mega auctions. He replaced Sandeep Sharma to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 14-year-old, nicknamed 'Boss Baby' by commentators, hit a first-ball six in his debut match.

His performance caught the attention of many, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who expressed his amazement on social media, stating, "Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut!"

Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut! https://t.co/KMR7TfnVmL — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 19, 2025

The young cricketer made a significant impact by scoring 34 runs off just 20 balls, which included two fours and three sixes. Suryavanshi's innings featured an 85-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. This partnership, however, was not enough for Rajasthan Royals to secure a win, as they eventually fell to the Lucknow Super Giants due to a formidable bowling performance from Avesh Khan.

The debut surpassed the previous record held by Prayas Ray Barman, who debuted at 16 years and 157 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.

Suryavanshi's cricketing journey began early, with notable achievements even before his IPL debut. At the age of 12, he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar, becoming the youngest debutant in the tournament's history. His batting prowess was also evident during a Youth Test against Australia, where he scored a century off just 58 balls, setting a record for the fastest century by an Indian at the youth level.

Before the auction, Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid noted that Suryavanshi had "some really good skills," further validating his potential in the competitive world of cricket.