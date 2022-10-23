What are green crackers and how to identify them? Check here

Due to pollution, many states have banned bursting firecrackers on Diwali. However, some cities have allowed the sale and use of green crackers. The green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals and cause less air pollution, as per experts.

The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR NEERI) has defined green crackers as firecrackers made with a reduced shell size, without ash, and/or with additives such as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter. These crackers come without barium compounds through which crackers get the green colour. It is a metal oxide that contributes to air and noise pollution.

In India, green crackers were launched in 2019 and currently, there are three types of green crackers: SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium). To identify green crackers, customers can look for the CSIR NEERI logo on the fireworks packaging.

According to reports, green crackers cause 30 per cent lesser particulate matter pollution as compared to traditional crackers. On bursting green crackers, water vapour is released which helps in settling down the dust emitted. While regular firecrackers emit around 160 decibels of sound, green crackers produce between 110 and 125 decibels of sound.

As per the Air Quality Life Index, in northern India, 510 million residents or nearly 40 per cent of the country’s population are expected to lose 7. 6 years of life expectancy on average if current pollution levels persist. People in Delhi would lose 10 years of their lives if they do not adhere to the new WHO standards, an AQLI analysis stated.