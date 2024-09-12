'What are you, an idiot?': Shark Tank star rips employees who waste money on coffee, work lunches

Kevin O'Leary, the outspoken Shark Tank star, has a strong opinion on workers spending money on daily coffee runs and work lunches.

In a recent financial advice clip on Instagram, he didn’t hold back. “Stop buying coffee for $5.50. You go to work and spend $15 on a sandwich – what are you, an idiot?” O'Leary said. He urged workers to reconsider their spending habits, pointing out that, “It costs 99 cents to make a sandwich at home and bring it with you."

O'Leary emphasized how these small, everyday expenses add up over time, particularly for those earning around $60,000 annually.



“You start to add that up every day, it’s a ton of money,” he noted, estimating that many workers “piss away about $15,000 a year on stupid stuff,” which could otherwise be saved.

His advice resonated with many followers, especially as recent data shows 12% of Americans visit coffee shops daily, and 36% go at least once a week, spending an average of over $20 each week on coffee alone.

In the comments on his post, one user agreed, saying, “He’s right… why are we giving our hard-earned money to pay Starbucks rent?” Another added, “I bring my lunch every day. Not only do you save money, but you also eat healthier and have one less decision to make.”

Some, however, disagreed with O'Leary’s take, arguing that increasing income would have a more significant impact than cutting out coffee and lunches. “That’s not the problem,” one commenter wrote, suggesting that a raise could cover those costs more effectively.



Others lamented their love for iced coffee but agreed to limit their Starbucks splurges to once a week.

The discussion highlights a broader debate on spending habits and financial discipline, with O'Leary’s blunt advice urging workers to rethink their daily expenses to achieve better financial stability.