'What war?': Blinkit & BigBasket CEOs put selfies to end claims of rivalry in quick commerce

It all started after a tweet emerged on X, saying, “Quick commerce wars: BigBasket vs Blinkit competing on iPhone 16 deliveries in less than 10 mins. A decade ago, BigBasket and then Grofers had just started competing in the grocery delivery market.”

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa noticed the tweet and responded with a friendly picture alongside BigBasket CEO Hari Menon.

In the fast-moving world of quick commerce, Blinkit and BigBasket had a fun, light-hearted moment on social media today. A tweet joking about a "war" between the two over delivering the iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes led to a playful exchange between their CEOs, showing there was no real rivalry.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa noticed the tweet and responded with a friendly picture alongside BigBasket CEO Hari Menon. He playfully captioned it, "What war? cc @harimenon_bb."

Menon quickly replied with a selfie of him and Dhindsa, adding, "No war! Great friends forever @albinder."

The friendly exchange between the two CEOs quickly went viral, with one user commenting, "What a wholesome thread!" Another added, "BhaiChaara On Top."

Despite their playful banter, Blinkit and BigBasket have been fierce competitors in India's quick-commerce market, where even new player Zepto is delivering iPhone 16s in just 10 minutes.

Published on: Sep 20, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
