WhatsApp update: Users must agree to new privacy policy in 2021 or 'delete account'

WhatsApp users may lose their access to the app if they don't accept new terms of service which are likely to roll out in the coming year, starting February 2021.

As per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, showed that users can either accept the new Privacy Policy Updates and Terms or 'delete' their accounts. The app confirmed separately that all users must agree to the new terms or lose access otherwise.

WABetaInfo, in its report, showed that key updates will include more information on how user data is processed and WhatsApp's service. The new Privacy Policy Updates will also include information on how WhatsApp business users can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage chats.

The update announcement is also followed by a disclaimer which states that the new terms will come into effect on February 8, 2021. The disclaimer reads, "After this date, you'll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account."

WABetaInfo also stated that the aforementioned date may change and that the updated terms of service are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed that all users "must agree" to the new terms by February 8 next year if they wish to have continued access to the app, reports The Independent.

The WABetaInfo report also states that WhatsApp has released updates for iOS (2.20.130) and Android (2.20.206.19). The messaging platform will also roll out a new feature that would help WhatsApp to announce specific information to users within the app, which will be used only for purposes like announcing features, changes, news, information and not for advertisements. The report also adds that these announcements will not appear in the form of a chat but as an in-app banner.

Recently, WhatsApp has also rolled new updates like - a sticker search feature, custom chat wallpapers, more doodle wallpapers, an option to set separate wallpapers for dark and normal mode, Disappearing Message, WhatsApp Pay, and Always Mute option.

