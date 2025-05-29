'When I was nearly broke, battling lawsuits...': How Revant Himatsingka found a silent ally in Nithin Kamath

Revant Himatsingka, the man behind FoodPharmer, nearly lost everything after quitting a ₹2 crore job to fight misleading food marketing in India—until an unexpected lifeline came from Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.

In December 2023, Himatsingka had left behind a high-paying U.S. job to return to India and take on Big Food, calling out deceptive practices with his signature blunt style. But the bold move brought consequences: eight legal notices, zero income, and mounting burnout.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I was buried. No income, no clue what to do next,” Himatsingka shared on X. It was at a public event that Kamath—impressed by FoodPharmer’s work—made an offer that stunned the influencer. “Don’t worry, if you need any financial help, let me know, I’ll help out,” Kamath told him.

When Himatsingka asked what Kamath wanted in return, the answer was even more startling: “None. I don’t want anything. I just want to support you.”

The moment went viral. “It wasn’t charity,” Himatsingka posted later. “It was belief. Belief that doing the right thing is worth backing.”

Though Himatsingka declined the financial help, the impact was lasting. “You didn’t just offer me help. You inspired me,” he wrote.

Advertisement

When I was nearly broke, battling lawsuits, and questioning everything—Nithin Kamath offered to help me out.



I had quit my job in the US, wasn’t doing food brands deals, and I had 8 legal notices. That's when I met @Nithin0dha at an event in December 2023.



He told me “Don’t… pic.twitter.com/Cfc5P6katE — Revant Himatsingka “Food Pharmer” (@foodpharmer2) May 29, 2025

Since returning to India, Himatsingka has turned down all food brand deals to preserve credibility—even those that could have erased his financial struggles. “The money these companies offered could have changed my life,” he said. “But I want to remain 100% unbiased.”

For 14 months, he earned nothing, facing legal costs and exhaustion. “I’m not struggling financially,” he clarified. “But I am struggling to scale our impact. And I am very burnt out.”

Advertisement

Kamath’s gesture became a turning point, symbolizing what real support looks like in a metrics-obsessed world. In standing firm, both men reminded India’s startup and creator ecosystems that belief, not money, is the true currency of change.