'Where is the rest of it?': Dubai’s ₹62,000 a month partition with balcony has renters in disbelief

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025 9:16 AM IST
'Where is the rest of it?': Dubai’s ₹62,000 a month partition with balcony has renters in disbeliefThe AED 2,700 rent, along with a deposit of AED 500, triggered sharp reactions on social media.

Renting even a small partitioned space in Dubai can cost more than renting a full apartment in India. A recent listing in Dubai Marina offering a "Ready-to-move-in Partition with balcony" for AED 2,700 per month (over ₹62,000) has gone viral, highlighting the city’s soaring living costs.

The listing describes the space as a cubicle-sized area that can fit only a single bed, a cupboard, and a bedside table. In Dubai’s rental market, a "partition with balcony" typically refers to a section carved out of an apartment or villa using temporary walls, glass dividers, or curtains, rather than a full independent room.

The AED 2,700 rent, along with a deposit of AED 500, triggered sharp reactions on social media. "Ready-to-move-in Partition with balcony for rent in marina, dubai. Ladies only apartment," read the Instagram post, which quickly crossed nearly 2 lakh views.

Commenters questioned the practicality of the offering. “Is this a room or a coffin?” one user asked. Another joked, “Where’s the rest of it?” Others compared the space to Mumbai’s famously small apartments. “It’s heaven for Mumbaikars,” a user quipped.

The reactions mirror a wider reality. The cost of living in Dubai is around 163% to 223% higher than Indian cities like Delhi even before factoring in rent. When rent is included, living in Dubai can be 271% more expensive, with rents alone being 518% to 720% higher.

A 1BHK apartment in Dubai typically costs AED 5,000–8,000 (₹1.15–₹1.85 lakh) per month, compared to ₹15,000–₹60,000 in Indian metros. Essentials such as groceries, transportation, utilities, and dining out are also significantly more expensive in Dubai.

For a family of four, total monthly expenses in Dubai, including rent, usually range from AED 20,000 to AED 35,000 (₹4.6 lakh to ₹8 lakh), compared to approximately ₹1 lakh in Indian cities.

The viral listing is a stark reminder that even the most basic rentals in Dubai come at a steep premium.

Published on: Apr 28, 2025 9:16 AM IST
