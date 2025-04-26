FIRE strategy: I want to retire by the age of 42. I want to know whether my current investment plan is enough or not?

I am 31 and have recently decided that I do not want to continue in the corporate rat race indefinitely. As a result, I have started aggressively investing in SIPs, allocating 1 lakh rupees per month, with plans to increase this amount by 20,000 rupees annually. I have no dependents, do not intend to marry, and aim to retire at the age of 42 in my hometown, a tier-2 city in Uttar Pradesh, where I have an ancestral house. My current monthly expenses are less than 50,000 rupees, including rent in a Tier-1 city where I currently reside.

As of now, my assets include Rs 43 lakh in mutual funds, Rs 7 lakh rupees in savings accounts, Rs 6 lakh in a life insurance policy, and a property worth 1 crore rupees in the National Capital Region (NCR).

I have thought about what I will do during retirement but am aware that these plans do not require additional funding. I am seeking advice on whether my current investment strategy will realistically allow me to achieve financial independence, retire early (FIRE). While I have used calculators, I value the insights of individuals who have successfully navigated this path.

Advice by Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance.

It’s no surprise that the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement is gaining traction among India’s ambitious professionals. If you’re 31, investing Rs 1 lakh a month in SIPs (with a plan to increase by Rs 20,000 annually), and have built up a solid asset base—congratulations, you’re already ahead of the curve. But is this enough to “retire” at 42 in your hometown in Uttar Pradesh, and live comfortably for decades to come?

Let’s break it down using the latest research and data from 1 Finance, so you can see where you stand and what you might need to tweak.

Step 1: Where You Are Today

· Mutual Funds: Rs 43 lakh (assuming equity-oriented for growth)

· Savings: Rs 7 lakh (liquid, for emergencies or near-term needs)

· Life Insurance: Rs 6 lakh (traditional policy, slow but steady)

· NCR Property: Rs 1 crore (a valuable asset, but with modest future growth)

· No dependents, no marriage plans, and a clear vision to retire early in a tier-2 city, living in your ancestral house

Step 2: Projecting Your Wealth at 42

At 1 Finance, we use realistic return assumptions, not just optimistic ones. Here’s what our research and the 1 Finance Housing Total Return Index (which tracks both price appreciation and rental yields in NCR) suggest:

· Equity Mutual Funds: 12% p.a. (historical, but remember, markets can be volatile)

· Savings: 3% p.a.

· Life Insurance: 4% p.a.

· NCR Property: 5% p.a. (conservative, given high current valuations; past 10-year returns in NCR cities like Gurugram/Noida were 16%, Greater Noida was 12%, and Delhi/Ghaziabad were 11%; but the future is likely to be more modest)

If you stick to your SIP plan, step it up annually, and avoid major withdrawals, your total corpus by 2036 (age 42) could reach around Rs 8.2 crore. Excluding the NCR property (since it may not be liquidated immediately), you’d have about Rs 6.5 crore in financial assets.

The table below summarises fair value projections for your assets in 2036.

Step 3: What Will You Need?

Now, let’s look at the other side of the equation: your retirement needs.

1 Finance’s research on living costs in tier-1 and tier-2 cities shows that for a comfortable, inflation-adjusted retirement at 42, you’d need:

· Tier-1 city: Corpus of Rs 5.4 crore (first-year expenses: Rs 17 lakh)

· Tier-2 city: Corpus of Rs 4.2 crore (first-year expenses: Rs 13 lakh)

Your plan to live in a tier-2 city, mortgage-free, puts you in a strong position. Using the Safe Withdrawal Rate (SWR) approach (a gold standard in retirement planning), 1 Finance recommends a SWR of 3.75% for early retirees with diversified portfolios. That means, with a Rs 6.5 crore corpus, you could safely withdraw about Rs 24 lakh in your first year—almost double your projected expenses. And this amount can be increased each year to keep up with inflation.

What Could Derail Your Plan?

No financial plan is bulletproof. Here are some risks and how to manage them:

1. Market Corrections: Equity returns can swing sharply. As you approach retirement, gradually shift some assets into safer, lower-volatility investments.

2. Lifestyle Creep: As your wealth grows, resist the urge to inflate your lifestyle beyond your core values.

3. Unexpected Needs: Medical emergencies or family responsibilities can require large withdrawals. Keep a robust emergency fund and adequate insurance.

4. Tax and Regulatory Changes: Stay updated and flexible—rules around capital gains, mutual funds, and property can evolve.

Practical Steps to Stay on Track

1. Diversify: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Mix equity mutual funds with some debt, gold, or even global funds as you approach your FIRE date.

2. Review Annually: Life changes, and so should your plan. Make it a habit to review your portfolio and goals every year.

3. Understand Your Financial Personality: Are you comfortable with risk, or do you lose sleep during market downturns? Adjust your asset allocation accordingly.

4. Keep Learning: Stay curious about new financial products, tax rules, and investment strategies.

FIRE at 42

You’re on a strong path to achieving FIRE by 42, especially with your disciplined investing and clear-eyed approach. Just remember, the journey doesn’t end when you hit your number—staying financially independent is about ongoing vigilance, adaptability, and self-awareness.

If you want to go deeper and tailor your plan to your unique financial behaviour and aspirations, consider working with a qualified financial advisor. But for now, keep up the great work, stay flexible, and enjoy the freedom you’re building for yourself. Your story is proof that with the right planning, financial independence isn’t just a dream—it’s a real, achievable goal.