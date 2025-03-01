Who is Manav Sharma? TCS employee who died by suicide, blamed wife for harassment in emotional video

Manav Sharma, a 25-year-old IT employee, was found dead in his home in Agra on February 24, just a day after returning from Mumbai. A Senior Process Associate at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sharma had a history of self-harm and, in a 7-minute video posted before his death, accused his wife, Nikita Sharma, of harassment and infidelity.

A troubled marriage and a final message

Manav and Nikita got married in 2024 in Agra before moving to Mumbai. In his video, Sharma alleged that his marriage had become unbearable and claimed Nikita wanted to live with another man.

Breaking down, he urged society to “think and talk about men,” highlighting the loneliness many experience under societal pressure. He also called for legal protection for men, questioning the fairness of the system:

यूपी : आगरा में TCS कंपनी के रिक्रूटमेंट मैनेजर मानव शर्मा ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। मरने से पहले मानव ने रोते हुए Video बनाया।



इसमें कहा– "मैं पत्नी से तंग आ चुका हूं। प्लीज मर्दों के बारे में कोई तो बात करे, वो बहुत अकेले हो जाते हैं"

"Men need protection too. If things continue this way, there will come a time when men won’t be left, when there will be no one left to take the blame."

Wife denies allegations, cites alcohol abuse

Nikita has denied all allegations, claiming Manav had a history of suicide attempts and struggled with alcohol addiction. She alleged that he had assaulted her multiple times, but her concerns were dismissed by her family.

In his video, Manav acknowledged past suicide attempts, displaying scars on his wrist, “I’ve always been a quitter. I have tried to end my life multiple times before.”

Long Important Post:



The wife of TCS Manager Manav Sharma made this video statement. Manav committed suicide live on video.



The wife claims to have had a previous relationship and did nothing after marriage.



There are a few extremely… pic.twitter.com/2df9kKAICT — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) February 28, 2025

Police investigation underway

Authorities confirmed they received a WhatsApp complaint on Thursday night and have launched an investigation into the case.

Manav’s death has sparked conversations on mental health, legal protections for men, and the impact of troubled relationships, as his final message continues to circulate online.

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)