'Why are you still here?': Entrepreneur's provocative post on people 'who criticise India' sparks debate

Business Today
Niraj Dugar, the co-founder of Holistic Wealth

A not-so-mainstream statement by Niraj Dugar, the co-founder of Holistic Wealth based in Hyderabad, has ignited a heated debate on social media platforms.

Dugar stirred controversy with a post on X (formerly Twitter), challenging those who consistently criticise India, asking, “Why are you still here?” This question has led to a polarised response, with supporters backing his stance while critics argue that questioning the government is a vital part of civic engagement and does not equate to a lack of patriotism.

The entrepreneur's post quickly garnered significant attention, amassing over 85,000 views within hours. Many users engaged with the post, sparking a wide array of opinions on the appropriateness of dissent in a democratic society.

In the discussion, numerous respondents articulated that constructive criticism is essential for national progress.

A user identified as Priyesh gave a sarcastic comment, "Ah because it’s their country, and if there’s a fault. They can’t turn blind eyes. Additionally getting rid of passport isn’t as easy as changing jeans. Not all have the luxury of doing so." Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the critical role of dissent in promoting governmental accountability.

Another user commented, "If you want to live in a country where residents never criticize anything, please go to North Korea."

Several commenters took a more pointed approach, asserting that criticism often stems from a place of care and concern for the country’s future. One user, identified as Hari, wrote, “We criticize to improve, you cope to stay mid.” 

International responses were also noted, with London-based Arnav Gupta expressing frustration over the implication that critics should simply leave the country. Gupta stated, “I want it to improve. Because I care... people like this make it very clear that they prefer if we leave rather than let things improve.”

In contrast, Dugar maintained his position, asserting that individuals who voice their grievances about India should take responsibility for enacting change rather than merely lamenting the status quo. He retorted to one critic, stating, “Constant rant is much easier than changing jeans for sure.”

Published on: Sep 24, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
