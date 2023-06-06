'Why do I have only two kidneys': Twitter users mock Apple Vision Pro’s ‘insane’ Rs 3 lakh price tag with hilarious memes

The launch of Apple Vision Pro yesterday became a talking point on Twitter where several users started mocking Apple Vision Pro’s ‘insane’ Rs 3 lakh price tag with hilarious memes. The long-rumoured virtual reality headset by Apple was unveiled on June 5 at WWDC 2023 for $3,499 (roughly Rs 2.90 lakh).
Apple CEO Tim Cook hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro" — at the company's annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design.
“This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology," Cook told the crowd.
However, its high price has led to some users taking to Twitter to express their disbelief.
One user shared a meme that showed a picture of a man looking at a MacBook Pro with the caption, "Me looking at the price of the new Apple Vision Pro." Another user shared a meme that showed a picture of a man sitting at a desk with a laptop and the caption, "Me trying to justify the price of the new Apple Vision Pro to my wife."
Some users have also been comparing the price of the Apple Vision Pro to other high-end cameras. For example, one user shared a meme that showed a picture of a man holding a Canon EOS 1D X Mark III with the caption, "The Canon EOS 1D X Mark III is only Rs 2 lakh, and it's just as good as the Apple Vision Pro."
The goggles will be equipped with 12 cameras, six microphones and a variety of sensors that will allow users to control it and various apps with just their eyes and hands. Apple also developed a technology to create a three-dimensional digital version of each user to display during video conferencing.
Before taking the wraps of its new goggles, Apple kicked off the event by announcing that the latest models of two high-end computer lines, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, will be powered by a company-designed chip that has already been available in less expensive Macs.
The Mac Studio will sell for USD 2,000 and the Mac Pro will be priced at USD 7,000. As it typically does at this conference, Apple provided a peek at the next iPhone operating system, iOS 17.
Also Read: 'Will community watching be replaced by a roomful of zombies?': Anand Mahindra's dire prognosis of Apple Vision Pro
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today