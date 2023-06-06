'Why do I have only two kidneys': Twitter users mock Apple Vision Pro’s ‘insane’ Rs 3 lakh price tag with hilarious memes

The launch of Apple Vision Pro yesterday became a talking point on Twitter where several users started mocking Apple Vision Pro’s ‘insane’ Rs 3 lakh price tag with hilarious memes. The long-rumoured virtual reality headset by Apple was unveiled on June 5 at WWDC 2023 for $3,499 (roughly Rs 2.90 lakh).

Apple CEO Tim Cook hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro" — at the company's annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design.

“This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology," Cook told the crowd.

However, its high price has led to some users taking to Twitter to express their disbelief.

One user shared a meme that showed a picture of a man looking at a MacBook Pro with the caption, "Me looking at the price of the new Apple Vision Pro." Another user shared a meme that showed a picture of a man sitting at a desk with a laptop and the caption, "Me trying to justify the price of the new Apple Vision Pro to my wife."

Some users have also been comparing the price of the Apple Vision Pro to other high-end cameras. For example, one user shared a meme that showed a picture of a man holding a Canon EOS 1D X Mark III with the caption, "The Canon EOS 1D X Mark III is only Rs 2 lakh, and it's just as good as the Apple Vision Pro."

me walking into the Apple store after selling my kidney for the Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/K5cX5WlyGz — Tyler Beauchamp (@TylerJBeauchamp) June 5, 2023

Audience laughs as Apple announces new Vision Pro price at $3500 probably thinking Why God gave only 2 Kidneys to Humans 😂😂 #VisionPro #AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/1fLpeGJDuH — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 6, 2023

Who wants to buy Kidney. I want to sell them to get the Apple Vision Pro 🙃 #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/w1EbaY0zlI — Itel s23 4G (@GadgetsmartN) June 6, 2023

Payment method for Apple Vision Pro



Me: kidney

#WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/sX0VRhV9qN — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) June 5, 2023

Me after not buying an Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/C0RCf8dzdd — Benzinga (@Benzinga) June 5, 2023

Apple pricing that headset at $3500 is so funny. Yeah man people can’t wait to throw down a couple month’s rent so that emails can chase them through their house like The Shining — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) June 5, 2023

The goggles will be equipped with 12 cameras, six microphones and a variety of sensors that will allow users to control it and various apps with just their eyes and hands. Apple also developed a technology to create a three-dimensional digital version of each user to display during video conferencing.

Before taking the wraps of its new goggles, Apple kicked off the event by announcing that the latest models of two high-end computer lines, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, will be powered by a company-designed chip that has already been available in less expensive Macs.

The Mac Studio will sell for USD 2,000 and the Mac Pro will be priced at USD 7,000. As it typically does at this conference, Apple provided a peek at the next iPhone operating system, iOS 17.

