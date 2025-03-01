‘Why force a dead language on kids?’: Reddit user sparks debate over Sanskrit 'still being taught' in schools

A Reddit user’s frustration over Sanskrit being taught in schools has ignited a heated debate online, with many questioning the language’s relevance in modern education.

In a post titled “Why in the world is Sanskrit still being taught in schools?”, the user argued that Sanskrit, no longer spoken in daily life, is an unnecessary burden for students. “No one speaks Sanskrit any more. It’s basically an extinct language at this point,” they wrote.

While acknowledging the language’s historical and cultural significance, the author questioned its mandatory status in many schools. “Hours and hours are wasted on Sanskrit when the teachers themselves can't speak it fluently. Even if they could, what of it? What purpose does it serve?”

The user further criticized the way Sanskrit is taught, calling it an exercise in rote memorization rather than true learning. “I learned Sanskrit for five years, but I can't remember a single Sanskrit word,” they said, adding that most students forget what they studied after passing exams.

Reaction to the post was swift and divided. Some backed the argument, while others defended Sanskrit’s inclusion in the curriculum. One user pointed out that schools—not education boards—often mandate the language. “Sanskrit being mandatory is more a North Indian thing… because they spend money and resources on ensuring a good curriculum and faculty pool exists. Sanskrit teachers are cheaper and easier to hire than languages like French, Spanish, etc.,” they explained.

Another commenter highlighted the academic advantage of taking Sanskrit. “Students choose it because they can score 100/100. People will choose to study toaster for higher aggregate,” they noted.

Others stressed the subject’s importance beyond everyday utility. “Well, if you're a historian, linguist, theologian, etc., you need to study Sanskrit,” one user argued.

The original poster, however, remained unconvinced. “Why continue to force this mostly dead language on kids who are already stressed enough as it is?” they wrote. “Continuing to teach Sanskrit in this manner is not going to revive the language.”

The backlash escalated, with the Redditor claiming they received personal insults and “vile DMs” for their stance. “You all are coming at me like a pack of rabid dogs,” they wrote, urging critics to debate the issue rationally.