Why is Paneer Tikka trending on Twitter ahead of US elections?

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's post instantly went viral and gained over 4,000 likes and several retweets. Paneer tikka started trending on Twitter

Many were not happy with Jayapal's version of paneer tikka and poked fun at it Many were not happy with Jayapal's version of paneer tikka and poked fun at it

Ahead of United States' presidential election 2020, Twitter users were surprised to see Indian dish 'paneer tikka' trending on the micro-blogging site. However, the reason behind this trend left many people confused.

This trend started after Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-American Congresswoman, shared a picture with her followers the night before elections.

Jayapal, in honour of Kamala Harris, decided to make the "comfort food" because the Vice-Presidential nominee had recently revealed that her favourite North Indian food is "any kind of tikka".

Jayapal, while sharing the image, tweeted, "Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That's paneer tikka tonight, in honour of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let's go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020."

Jayapal's post instantly went viral and gained over 4,000 likes and several retweets. Paneer tikka started trending on Twitter. Many were not happy with Jayapal's version of paneer tikka and poked fun at it.

However, Jayapal's dish prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. While some stated that the dish shared in the Jayapal's picture wasn't paneer tikka, many posted images of different dishes and intentionally named it incorrect.

Jayapal, later, shared the recipe of Paneer Tikka Masala and wrote, "By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own, or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy!"

Here are some of the reactions from the Twitterati:

