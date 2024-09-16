'Why mention Pakistan here? Is Hindi a Pakistani language?': Netizens not impressed after Bengaluru resident slams Swiggy delivery agent over language

A Bengaluru resident has faced significant backlash on social media after criticizing a Swiggy delivery agent for having a language barrier. The woman’s tweet gained widespread attention after she shared a screenshot of her Swiggy order, criticizing the platform for assigning a delivery agent who did not speak Kannada or English.

Rekha wrote,"Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @Swiggy? Your delivery guy is neither speaking nor understanding Kannada, not even English. Do you expect us to learn his state language #Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and make sure your delivery persons know Kannada."

The customer blurred the delivery agent's name but left the last name "Das" visible, indicating the worker might be from Bengal or Odisha. This sparked social media discussions around language politics, diversity, and inclusivity. The tweet sparked mixed reactions, with many people defending the delivery agent and questioning whether language proficiency is essential for such jobs.

"In India, the language changes every 50 kilometers, but no one is as rigid about their language as people are about Tamil and Kannada. This shouldn't be the case. India is a country of diversity, with many languages, and all languages should be respected," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Do you expect the delivery guy to sit with you and chat while you eat?"

The incident has reignited the ongoing debate in Karnataka about the imposition of Hindi. Many locals feel that Hindi, widely spoken in North India, is being unfairly pushed on non-Hindi-speaking states. This issue has fueled discussions about regional pride and cultural identity, especially in states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where local languages are deeply valued.

The tweet received criticism for its unnecessary and inflammatory comparison to Pakistan.

"Why mention Pakistan here? Is Hindi a Pakistani language? You may think you're smart, but you aren't," one user wrote.

Another user sarcastically commented, "Is Bengaluru in Karnataka or England? Last I checked, English wasn't a cultural language here," questioning the demand for English proficiency from delivery agents. Swiggy has not yet responded to the viral tweet.